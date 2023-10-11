Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach custody agreement, commit to 'being great co-parents'; DEETS inside

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are putting their custody dispute behind them to focus on raising their two young daughters in a friendly way. They recently reached an agreement on the temporary custody of their kids, 3-year-old Willa and 14 month-old Delphine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agreed to co-parent

On Tuesday, in a joint statement, Joe and Sophie shared to Page Six, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK, we look forward to being great co-parents.”

This agreement followed a productive mediation session where Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, believed they were on track to resolve their issues amicably, with an insider citing that Joe and Sophie had “amicable resolution on all issues between them,” per Page Six. According to court documents, Sophie will have custody of the girls in the UK from October 9 to October 21. Then, she will return them to Joe, who will have them until November 2. This custody arrangement will continue until January 7, 2024, with Joe spending Thanksgiving with the children and Sophie having them for Christmas.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie a month ago after four years of marriage. The Game of Thrones alum later sued him to bring their daughters back to England, as she claimed they had originally planned to raise their children there before they separated. She also alleged that Joe was withholding their passports. However, Joe's spokesperson clarified that he had not "abducted" the children and was open to the idea of them being raised in both the US and the UK.

About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce proceedings

Despite their differences, sources revealed to Page Six a few days back that Joe did not want to fight with Sophie and was willing to “come to a fair agreement on the kids.” While they have reached an agreement on custody, it's uncertain how the rest of their divorce proceedings will unfold. Sophie wants the case to be heard in the UK, while Joe prefers it to remain in the US.

