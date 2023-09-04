Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner relationship journey: From DMs to reported Divorce Rumors - What we know so far

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas became a famous couple when they revealed their love story in early 2017. Sophie and Joe have always kept their relationship private. They got engaged after dating for a year, got married, and even had two children together. They've shown their love on the red carpet and shared parts of their story with fans. But now, there's news that their relationship might be in trouble. Let's take a look at what we know about their relationship over the years.

Joe and Sophie’s relationship started through DMs

They actually met in 2016 when Joe sent Sophie a message on Instagram. They had mutual friends who wanted to introduce them, but it was the DM that started it all. Sophie thought Joe might be fake or unfriendly, but they decided to meet at a not-so-fancy bar, where they had a great conversation and became inseparable.

Joe and Sophie made their relationship public

In 2017, they began appearing together publicly, going to restaurants in New York City, and even attending Paris Fashion Week. They did throw fans for a loop at the 2017 Met Gala by walking the red carpet separately but were later spotted together at an after-party.

Joe proposed to Sophie in 2017

Their relationship got serious when they adopted a puppy named Porky Basquiat in the fall of 2017. Joe then proposed to Sophie, and she said yes, showing off a beautiful engagement ring on Instagram. Sophie also appeared in the Jonas Brothers' music video for Sucker.

ALSO READ: 'I'm going to get eaten alive about this': When Selena Gomez opened up about her tan-gone-wrong moment from the 2018 Met Gala

Joe and Sophie married in 2019

In a surprising move, the couple eloped in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with an Elvis impersonator presiding over the ceremony. They exchanged Ring Pops as wedding rings! Shortly after, they attended the 2019 Met Gala in matching Louis Vuitton outfits. The couple had two weddings. The first was in France in June 2019, with Joe's brothers as his best men and Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams as the maid of honor. Sophie looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton gown.

ALSO READ: 'I was in such a good shape': When Emily Blunt credited Tom Cruise for helping her bounce back from pregnancy

Joe and Sophie’s family turned into four

In July 2020, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became parents to a baby girl named Willa! They kept the pregnancy a secret at first, but people eventually found out. Their fans were thrilled, and everyone looked forward to seeing more from this growing family. In 2022, there was news that they had their second daughter. They were very private about the pregnancy and the birth, which reportedly happened in July of that year. However, in early 2023, they were seen in New York City with both of their girls.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber spotted sans security at NYC pop-up shop, makes surprise appearance without husband Justin after US Open

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reported to be heading for divorce

On 3rd September 2023, TMZ reported that Joe and Sophie were having serious problems in their marriage and might be heading for a divorce. This news came after four years of marriage, during which they had shared moments of love and support publicly. Sophie's last Instagram post about Joe was in August 2023 when she attended one of the Jonas Brothers' shows. It showed them sharing a sweet moment backstage.

Advertisement

Despite the challenges they might be facing, their journey from Instagram DMs to a loving marriage with two daughters has been a memorable one in the eyes of fans.