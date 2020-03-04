Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted shopping for baby boy clothes and toys? Find Out

It’s been a month since multiple tabloids reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting a child. While they haven’t given any official statement yet, Joe and Sophie have been constantly adding fuel to these rumours. According to the latest reports, they were spotted shopping for baby clothes at a store in Los Angeles. The Game of Thrones actress looked all comfortable and cozy dressed in a red-white-and-blue Giants two-piece sweatshirt and sweatpants, possibly to hide her baby bump.

Sophie Turner was photographed holding a baby bomber jacket and looking at children's toys in the store. A source told E Online that the actress picked up several boy toys, including action figures and Nasa costume. The insider mentioned that Joe and Sophie were only looking for stuff suitable for a baby boy. In January, a source told Just Jared that the couple is keeping things under a tight wrap and is not ready to share the news with the world yet. The insider also asserted that the two are very excited about starting this new chapter of their lives.

Another source revealed that the actress has been shopping for dresses that could fit her changing body during pregnancy. Since then, Sophie has been spotted wearing oversized and comfortable clothes. Just last week, the 24-year-old actress stepped out dressed in a plaid babydoll dress. According to a report by Page Six, Sophie's dress was from Dôen’s maternity section. She paired the outfit with chunky white knee-high boots by Vagabond.

