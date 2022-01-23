Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take on the Kardashians in a new funny TikTok video

In a hilarious throwback, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, posted on social media their rendition of the most iconic reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The couple was seen having fun messing around with an audio snippet of Kim and Khloe's from when Khloe had just returned from Australia after a tiresome solo promotion and was dishing to an unresponsive Kim.

In the video, the Jonas brother took on Khloe's role as he delivered his line, to a very on-point portrayal of Kim by Sophie, "I'm so jet-lagged from Australia" lip-synching to Khloe's voice. To which Sophie in her Kim avatar mouthed, "you are why?". "cause I just came back from Australia," quips Jonas in Khloe's sarcastic tone. In between the cuts, fans noticed a small take of Sophie's (Kim) phone as she texted a certain "Pete" giving a nod to the recent relationship rumours between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Check out their video below:

The Turner-Jonas couple often has fun on the internet together and shares their life with the fans. They connected through a mutual friend in 2016 and just within a year of dating, the Camp Rock star put a ring on it. In 2019, the couple had a shocking Vegas wedding as they even invited fans over via an Instagram live that broadcasted the entire event! A couple of months later, both held a more formal wedding ceremony in France and subsequently went on not just one but two honeymoons. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child and later revealed her name as Willa.

