Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to reach final custody arrangements over their two daughters: Reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, according to US Weekly, are about to reach a long-term custody agreement for their two young daughters. Their daughters Willa is three years old, and Delphine is fourteen months old. Till now both the daughters were mainly raised in the U.S. but court documents show that the family had plans to permanently relocate to the U.K., where Turner is from.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's temporary child custody agreement

Earlier this month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said that they had reached a temporary custody agreement regarding their children, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, 14 months. This temporary arrangement is set to be followed through the remainder of the year, providing a transitional period for both parents. The source also said that the couple is going to evaluate how this temporary solution works before committing to a permanent custody decision.

ALSO READ: Did brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas push Joe Jonas to file for divorce from Sophie Turner? Here’s what we know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's path to resolution

Despite a tough period following their separation, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage, the couple has now reached common ground in their shared responsibility for their daughters. While there was an initial disagreement over the girls' residence and citizenship, the estranged couple has come to a solution. Instead of going through a lengthy legal battle, they are going with mediation, realizing that it is a better thing to do for themselves and their children.

ALSO READ: The Jonas Brothers open up about the ‘Unspoken rule’ in the family; Reveal why they don’t advise each other

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

ALSO READ: 'He had to make all these big decisions...': When Joe Jonas revealed that Nick Jonas was suppose to be a solo act from the beginning