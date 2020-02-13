Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's pregnancy has the entire Jonas clan 'ecstatic' for the couple; DEETS INSIDE

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly going to welcome their first child very soon and the Jonas clan, which includes fellow J Sister Priyanka Chopra is "ecstatic" for the couple. Read below for more details.

In some amazing news to wake up to in the morning, lovebirds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner aka Jophie are reportedly going to welcome their first child. Multiple outlets have confirmed this good news but the couple is yet to break their silence on the same. Even their family members have kept mum on Sophie's pregnancy but we can only imagine how elated the entire Jonas and Turner clan is for the couple. As per a report on E! News, the Game of Thrones star is four months pregnant.

For now, the couple is "extremely excited" to become parents for the first time. "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," a source shared with E!. We can only imagine how the J Sisters and Danielle Jonas would host the most epic baby shower for their fellow sister. While we are waiting for Joe and Sophie to make an official 'we're going to be parents' announcement, the couple is currently travelling in Europe as the Jonas Brothers continue on with the Happiness Begins Tour. Recently, Joe revealed that he had enjoyed a pub crawl with Nick Jonas as well as Sophie Turner's dad Andrew Turner.

We're super stoked for the young couple!

Meanwhile, Sophie, along with Priyanka and Danielle made an appearance in another Jonas Brothers music video for their latest single What A Man Gotta Do. In the song, we see Sophie playing twins trying to win the heart of Mr. Jonas and their real-life chemistry came breezing through in the MV.

