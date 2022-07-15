Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcome Baby No. 2 together

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner welcome their second child following his brother Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave birth to their daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate, earlier this year on January 15. Now months after, another Jonas brother hits the town with some good news as his reps confirmed to People that the couple brought home their secondborn, a baby girl.

The couple already shares their firstborn, Willa, together who was born in July of 2020. On Thursday, their reps announced, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl." In early May, the Game of Thrones actress confirmed with Elle UK in an interview that she and Joe were expecting their second child. She opened up about becoming parents, "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation." She continued talking about the joys of being a mother as she shared, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Meanwhile, the couple also showed up at the Met Gala 2022 wearing matching black and white Louis Vuitton outfits as Sophie posed for the cameras while holding her belly. The husband and wife have been married for nearly 3 years now as they tied the knot in an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May of 2019. They followed up with a lavish french wedding in the following month.

As for his older brother Kevin Jonas, is not behind in the dad department as he shares two kids with his wife Danielle.

