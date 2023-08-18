Joe Jonas celebrates his 34th birthday with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra; NFL star Aaron Rodgers joins

Joe Jonas celebrated his 34th birthday in style with his family and friends. Jonas Brothers have been on their tour since August 12, starting in the iconic Yankee Stadium. The DNCE lead vocalist has been having the time of his life from the looks of it as he continues to perform on stage with his brothers, as their spouses Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas attended their concerts.

ALSO READ: Did you know Joe Jonas once pooped his white pants while performing on stage?

Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday with a surprise guest

Aaron Rodgers enthusiastically joined in the celebration of Joe Jonas’ birthday on Tuesday, surrounded by a host of notable family and friends. On Wednesday, Jonas took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos. Among these pictures was one where he had his arm around the New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Another picture captured Nick Jonas, carefully placing a birthday cake adorned with candles on a table, while their parents shared an embrace with their middle child. While the final two pictures were group shots, with Priyanka Chopra hugging her husband, as the birthday boy poses with the quarterback. The newly 34-year-old wrote, "I am very lucky."

Advertisement

During the festivities, Rodgers enjoyed the party alongside the youngest Jonas and the Bollywood star. The birthday celebration included an array of family members and close friends, such as artist Nicolas Gerardin, fashion designer Richard Chai, real estate agent Carl Gambino, Laval founder Deleasa, musician John Lloyd Taylor, and chef Emilio Vitolo, among others.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gives major shoutout to Jonas Brothers as they get ready for The Tour; see PICS

Nick Jonas fell into a hole

Speaking of the Jonas Brothers tour. Nick Jonas had a bit of a mishap, as the singer lost in the moment while singing and fell into a hole on stage. During the Jonas Brothers' performance in Boston on Tuesday, the 30-year-old was in the midst of singing Sail Away, when he dropped into a hole by mistake. Though to his credit, the Jealous singer gained his composure quickly enough, that it might've gone unnoticed, if it wasn't for the eagle-eyed fans who took it upon themselves, to tease the youngest Jonas, quickly having a meme-fest out of the mishap.

Meanwhile, the band's biggest tour ever kicked off this month after much anticipation from fans. The set included tracks from five of their different albums, which has delighted their followers.

ALSO READ: Did you know Joe Jonas auditioned for The Amazing Spider-Man before Andrew Garfield bagged the role?