Joe Jonas clicks a cute mirror selfie with wife Sophie Turner as she joins him amid Remember This tour

As the Jonas Brothers continue to stun their fans on the Remember This tour, recently, Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner joined him for the same ahead of their Mountain View, California show. Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a cute mirror selfie with Turner that sent the couple's fans in a tizzy. In his other story, Joe also gave a glimpse of the gift Sophie got for him while he's on tour.

Joe taking to Instagram first shared a photo of the Nintendo Switch game, Super Smash Bros being played by Sophie, who could be seen holding the game controller in the picture. In his next story, Joe posted a sweet mirror selfie of the duo. The couple sure seems to have a love for mirror selfies and are often seen sharing the same, including the NSFW one from Joe's recent birthday celebrations.

Joe's photo with Sophie suggested that the Game of Thrones star seems to have joined her husband for one of the shows on tour. The Jonas Brothers will be performing across the US in a 44-date tour that will feature stops in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Houston with a closing show on October 27 at LA's Hollywood Bowl.

Sophie recently joined Joe amid the band's Mountain View, California show. It isn't known yet if she will be accompanying Joe for more shows. The couple recently enjoyed a fun birthday celebration for Joe's 32nd birthday which consisted of a big 'cuppa joe' cake and the unforgettable selfie that showed Joe brushing his teeth in his birthday suit.

