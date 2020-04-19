Joe Jonas cooks chicken tikka masala for pregnant Sophie Turner & we wonder if he called Priyanka Chopra

Masterchef Joe Jonas is trying his hand on chicken tikka masala. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother-in-law shared a picture from his prep.

Joe Jonas has been on a cooking spree lately. The Jonas Brothers singer has turned into a master chef and has been sharing cooking photos and videos on his Instagram since his quarantine with Sophie Turner began. From platting a mouth-watering plate of Pasta to baking some delicious desserts, Joe has been treating his rumour-to-be pregnant wife like a Queen (of Winterfell). While he has been trying his hand on international delicacies, he came close to home when he decided to cook chicken tikka masala.

The singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of his prep. The photo features a glass of wine, diced onions and chopped garlic. Two cans of tomato sauce, a bowl of oil, Chicken masala and other ingredients were spotted in the frame. The singer shared the image with the caption, "chicken tikka masala" with a folded hands emoji.

The picture left us wondering if he reached out to his sister-in-law Jonas to share his dish of the day and discuss the menu with her. Check out the photo below:

Chicken tikka masala takes about two and a half hours to prepare. With the base of boneless chicken, the recipe includes ingredients like yogurt, lemon juice, butter, paprika and other spices. While Joe is experimenting with Chicken, Nick had recently revealed he enjoys the Indian paneer the most. In a recent interview, Nick was asked what his go-to recipe if he has to host friends. Nick replied, "I don't cook at all but I can do a good Indian food order." The interviewer further asked, "What's your favourite dish?" Nick said, "Paneer. It's the best," without double guessing.

