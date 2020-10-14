Joe Jonas debuts an unusual neck tattoo and fans are convinced Sophie Turner inspired the ink; See Photo

Joe Jonas has yet another tattoo. The singer flaunted his new neck tattoo and fans believe that Sophie Turner has inspired the art.

Joe Jonas has been flaunting a couple of new tattoos. Last week, the Jonas Brothers crooner was seen showing off his arm tattoo in a snap shared by Sophie Turner. Now, the singer has revealed he's got a new neck tattoo and fans believe it is inspired by the Game of Thrones alum. The quirky tattoo comprises of a keyhole with a woman peeping through the hole. The keyhole doesn't give a complete view of who's standing on the other side.

The image of Joe's tattoo was shared on the Instagram page of tattoo artist NAL. Fans took to the comments section to announce that it is Sophie behind the keyhole. "Is that Sophie? Lol that genuinely looks like her," a comment read. "Wow that’s awesome! Looks like Sophie’s eye?" asked another fan. "I loved! Sophie's eye!" another observer added. "I thought it was Sophie too but it is from Fornasetti," added another Instagram user.

Check out Joe Jonas' new tattoo below:

Joe's new tattoo comes just days after he was seen the Cake By The Ocean crooner was seen rocking a hot pink hairdo and showing off his three arm tattoos. The three circular tattoos feature a woman's face modelled after the art of Piero Fornasetti. Check it out here: Game Of Thrones alum Sophie Turner shows off husband Joe Jonas’ new tattoos on Instagram

Apart from the tattoos, Sophie and Joe have also been in the news for their daughter, Willa.

