Joe Jonas drops a sweet video of romantic moments with Sophie Turner after welcoming their second baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently became parents to another baby girl as they welcomed their second child together. The couple who is already parents to daughter Willa Jonas shared the happy news with a statement to People. Following the same, Joe took to Instagram to drop a reel that captured his adorable love story with wife Sophie Turner.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a video that consisted a montage of their sweet moments together where they were seen sharing hugs and kisses. The video also consisted of their wedding photos and the last slide showcased the Game of Thrones star with her baby bump. Sharing the same, in the captions, the Jonas Brothers singer wrote, "Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your story."

The adorable video received a lot of love from fans as well as friends of the couple who dropped heart emojis in the comments. Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and a month later also had a lavish wedding in France. While the duo is known to share posts featuring their loved-up moments together, the couple has been serious about maintaining their children's privacy and haven't shared any photos of their daughter Willa or the new baby.

Speaking about expanding their family and gearing up to welcome their second child together, Sophie previously spoke to Elle magazine and said, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

