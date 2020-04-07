Joe Jonas enjoys trivia parties with Nick & Kevin during quarantine; Cooks British dishes for pregnant Sophie

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been making the best of the lockdown. While the couple is spending quality time together, Joe has revealed he's also having fun with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

Joe Jonas is making the best of quarantine time. The singer has been keeping his fans informed about his activities through his social media platforms. The singer, who has been quarantined with his wife Sophie Turner, has hosted a couple of Instagram Lives with the Game of Thrones alum. The Jonas Brothers singer has also flaunted his cooking skills. The 30-year-old singer has now revealed he has been bonding with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, despite being the social distancing.

Joe told Andy Cohen on Instagram Live that he is in touch with the two siblings via Zoom. "I haven't seen them in a month and a half, but a lot of Zoom parties," Joe said. "There have been Zoom trivia nights, which are a lot of fun," he revealed, as reported by E! News.

Joe is also using this time to spend quality time with Sophie. Rumoured to be pregnant, the actress recently shared a picture of Cake By The Ocean singer holding up a dish he prepared. During his chat with Cohen, Joe confessed he is learning how to cook a few British dishes. "I am trying to get my British delicacies down," Joe said. Joe also added that it is a special time for him and Sophie. He feels "wonderful" to be cooped up with his ladylove.

"I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time," he admitted. "For us, it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another," he added.

