Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner; 5 things to know about their custody plan, assets, prenuptial agreement and more

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, after four years of marriage. As per the latest updates, the American singer-songwriter has filed divorce papers in Miami Dade County in Florida, to end his marriage with the British actress, on September 5, Monday. According to the reports published by E! News, Joe Jonas has stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The official confirmation of Jonas and Turner's split came out a couple of days after the rumors about their troubled marriage started doing rounds.

Here are the 5 things to know about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's custody plan, assets, prenuptial agreement, and more. Have a look...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split

For the unversed, speculations on the singer and actress's troubled marriage started doing rounds last weekend. While Sophie Turner's representative refused to make a comment on her personal life, Joe Jonas's spokesperson did not react. Notably, Turner wished Jonas his birthday on August 15, this year, with a lovely Instagram post. However, the reports suggest that she was not a part of the celebrations.

Recently, the 34-year-old musician was spotted wearing his wedding ring, while the famous number Hesitate, which was earlier confirmed to be the love song he especially wrote for lady love Sophie Turner, amid rumors of their split. The video from the recently-held concert went viral on social media, to the relief of the couple's worried fans. However, it was clearly short-lived.

The reason behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

According to TMZ, the estranged couple have been facing troubles in their marriage for over the last 6 months. Joe Jonas has been taking care of their kids, the 3-year-old Willia and their 1-year-old second child almost single-handedly, for over the last 3 months. If the reports are to be believed, the Only Human singer and the Game of Thrones actress grew apart owing to their drastically different lifestyles. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," confirmed a source close to the former couple, in a chat with TMZ.

Joe Jonas asks for shared custody

The reports suggest that the 34-year-old singer has asked for 'shared parental responsibilities' of their baby daughters, Willia and the second kid, whose name is mentioned as D.J, in his lawsuit. Joe Jonas has also put forward the request to have a judge for establishing a parental plan between him and Sophie Turner, that will allow the kids frequent and continuing contact with both of them.

The Jonas Brothers pop band member has also addressed Child Support in his divorce lawsuit and has suggested that both parents can pay to support their children and they should both be required to do so. He also wants the court to establish what's fair, and to take health insurance for the kids into consideration in determining that.

The prenup and net worth

As per the latest updates by The Blast, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner signed an ironclad prenup agreement, a few weeks before their wedding, in 2019. According to the agreement, Jonas will keep all of his royalties from the music with his brothers, along with everything he earned with his other band, DNCE. Turner will keep her Game of Thrones earnings, along with the money she makes from her acting career.

"The only property that will be split amongst the two stars will be the marital home," the agreement adds. Joe Jonas has a net worth of around $50 Million, as per the 2023 updates. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, has a worth of over $12 Million.

