Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner claims ‘the children have been residing with their father in Miami’

Joe Jonas, the Sucker singer, has officially filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner in Miami, marking the end of their four-year marriage. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jonas has asserted custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and their second daughter, referred to as D.J., aged 14 months, stating that the children have been primarily residing with him in various locations across the United States.

Legal proceedings

The divorce filing emphasizes the need for establishing a parenting plan that addresses all parenting issues and includes a timesharing schedule for both parents to have frequent and ongoing contact with their children. The documents also confirm the existence of a prenuptial agreement between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The documents stated, “A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing continues. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

Joe Jonas on fatherhood

Joe Jonas, known for his privacy, previously discussed fatherhood during Sophie Turner's second pregnancy. He expressed excitement and a sense of readiness for the challenges and joys of parenthood, emphasizing how becoming a dad had been an incredible and transformative experience for him. "You really don't know what to expect," the singer said. "I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited. It's such an amazing part of life."

As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner embark on the journey of separation and divorce, their focus remains on the well-being of their two young daughters. This development comes after Joe Jonas had recently retained a divorce attorney, signifying the end of their marriage. While the couple has not yet commented on the divorce, their commitment to co-parenting and their children's best interests will likely remain a top priority in the days to come.

