Joe Jonas FREAKS fans out with his blonde hair colour weeks after welcoming a daughter with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas debuts his blonde look and we are loving his new daddy look! The singer's dramatic hair colour change comes almost a month after he and Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter.
Joe Jonas has been making the headlines for numerous reasons over the past few weeks. The Jonas Brothers member caught everyone's attention after it was revealed that he welcomed a baby girl with Sophie Turner. The Cake By The Ocean crooner went on to make headlines on his 31st birthday when Sophie called him "baby daddy" and other Jonas family members penned heartwarming notes wishing him. Now, the singer is back on our timeline with a new eye-popping selfie debuting his new hairdo.

The singer has undergone a dramatic makeover and coloured his tresses blonde. Joe opted to dye his hair into platinum blonde colour and flaunted the new look on his Instagram Stories. The singer was seen sporting a black round neck tee and flaunting his hair colour. The singer has received a seal of approval from fans. "Hello joe jonas dyed his hair blonde and it is hot ngl," a fan tweeted. "joe jonas dyed his hair blonde so i’m gonna dye my hair blonde," added another fan. "Blonde Joe Jonas is back. My headache is suddenly gone. COVID is cured. World hunger? Cured. I’m happy. Invincible. The world is fixed," another tweet read. 

Check out Joe's blonde look and a few fan reactions to it: 

 

While one fan presented a compelling theory: 

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their daughter on July 22. The couple named their daughter Willa Jonas. However, the couple hasn't made a formal announcement on social media yet. They have kept the pregnancy and the birth very lowkey. 

