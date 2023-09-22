Joe Jonas gives a shout out and wishes ‘good luck’ to parents before his song Little Bird amid custody battle with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas had a message for parents at his recent show. Divorces haven’t been a new thing, but lately it feels like all we hear about is our favorite couples getting divorced. Similarly, Hollywood’s it couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, decided to part ways after four years of marriage. Although the couple had revealed they were on good terms and it was a mutual decision, things quickly went south when Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas regarding custody of the couple's daughters. But in an interesting turn of events, Joe Jonas gave a shout to parents and expected parents at his recent show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, right before his song Little Bird, as reported by People.

Joe Jonas gives a shout to parents at his recent show

As reported by People, Joe Jonas had a special message for parents and couples who were going to be parents soon. At his recent show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 34-year-old singer took the stage right before his performance of his song Little Bird. Jonas took a special moment to show some love to parents during a song that each brother has devoted to their children.

He said, "This next one is all about being a parent," Jonas explained after a little pause. He also wished those wishing to become parents in the future "good luck." The three Jonas brothers each hugged Jonas before performing their first song, Celebrate.

Meanwhile, Jonas' mention coincides with his custody fight with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got into a custody battle

Sophie Turner has sued Joe Jonas for "the immediate reinstatement of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained" as the couple is divorcing.

Turner wants that the couple's two children, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old who is identified as D on official documents., be transported to Turner's native England immediately, according to paperwork filed in a Manhattan court Thursday and obtained by Page Six. The Game of Thrones star also claimed that she and Jonas intended to make England their "forever home" and that Jonas has been withholding the children's passports.

As per the documents, "The Father has custody of the children's passports. He refuses to return the passports to the mother, and he refuses to send the children home to England with the mother."

While Jonas was singing, Turner was photographed having a meal with a friend at Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York on Thursday, and she had begun work on her new ITVX series Joan. Meanwhile, after four years of marriage, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month.

