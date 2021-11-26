Joe Jonas gives a peek of his Thanksgiving celebration in a goofy video sporting a Turkey hat

It's Thanksgiving and if you're not dressed up and wearing a turkey hat, is it even a celebration? If you still need some inspiration, Joe Jonas is here to help and his recent Instagram post seems perfect for the festive mood. The singer shared a goofy video in his Instagram story where he is seen grooving to a song while wearing a turkey hat.

Joe Jonas shared a quirky Instagram story where he was seen donning a turkey hat while Adam Sandler's famous Turkey song plays in the background. The video shows Joe hilariously grooving to the funny track that first made its way on Saturday Night Live in 1992. Joe later also posed a selfie of himself that showed a filter with two white bunnies.

In another Instagram story, Joe shared a photo of his wife Sophie Turner who was seen having a fun time with her good friend Olivia DeJonge. The last time we saw Turner and DeJonge together, it was for the iconic Halloween photo that saw the duo along with Joe, dress-up as characters from the Lizzie Mcguire movie.

Check out Joe Jonas' posts here:

As for the Jonas family Thanksgiving celebration, Joe's brother, Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to extend his wishes to fans as he shared a gorgeous snap with wifey Priyanka Chopra. In her own Instagram, Priyanka dropped a photo with Nick and his youngest brother, Franklin Jonas as they posed for one of the cutest clicks with their dogs. Sharing the snap, Priyanka captioned it as "Famiy time" and a red heart emoji.

