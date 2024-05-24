Joe Jonas Joins Brother Nick Jonas For Surprise Performance At 30th annual amfAR Gala Of Cannes 2024

Attendees at the 30th annual amfAR Gala were treated to a delightful surprise when Joe Jonas unexpectedly joined his brother Nick Jonas on stage. The gala, part of the Cannes Film Festival, featured star-studded performances, including a special moment with the Jonas Brothers that delighted the audience, as per a report published by PEOPLE.

Nick Jonas headlines amfAR Gala

Nick Jonas, 31, was scheduled to perform at the prestigious event. He kept the audience entertained with his solo hits, beginning with the 2014 single Jealous. His performance also featured a cover of Frankie Valli's classic Can't Take My Eyes Off You. Nick's performance was well received, laying the groundwork for the evening's big surprise.

As Nick finished his initial performances, he pumped up the audience by asking, "Joe, where you at?" Joe Jonas, 34, then emerged from the audience wearing a stylish white suit. He took the microphone given to him by Diplo, who was also present. Nick greeted him with, "Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Joe Jonas!"

A special performance of Cake By The Ocean

The brothers performed DNCE's hit song Cake By The Ocean, which Joe originally fronted. Nick, dressed in a cream suit jacket, white shirt, and black pants, accompanied Joe on guitar and background vocals. The duo walked across the stage together, interacting with the audience, which was on their feet, clapping, and recording the memorable moment on their phones. "This looks exactly like a Jonas Brothers concert," Nick said, as the crowd danced and sang along.

Behind-the-scenes moments

Leading up to the event, both Jonas brothers shared photos from their time in Cannes on social media. Nick shared a photo on Instagram Stories of himself holding a red card with event details, noting a special musical moment with Cher and mentioning that Demi Moore would be hosting the event. Meanwhile, Joe posted a video of Nick looking out a window at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, as well as a photo of himself and Diplo wearing white suits.

Joe also provided fans with clips from their surprise performance. He reposted a video of Nick inviting him on stage and shared a video of the night's host, actress Demi Moore, dancing to Cake By The Ocean. The 30th annual amfAR Gala was a night to remember, not only for the cause it supports but also for the surprise Jonas Brothers mini-reunion that delighted everyone in attendance.

