'Joe Jonas Just Felt a Sharp Pain...': Taylor Swift's Mashup of THESE Songs Leave Fans in Splits

Another day, another iconic Eras Tour moment. Taylor Swift has been on a tour around the world since 2023, and throughout her many shows, fans can point to many moments that'll make it to the history books. However, one moment in particular during Toronto's show last night might just rank higher than all other moments.

Last night in Toronto, Swift surprisingly mashed up Mr. Perfectly Fine, and Better Than Revenge during the surprise song segment of the concert. Now it may not seem like a big deal to many, but Swifties who are aware of the history behind these songs, know that these hits were allegedly inspired by Joe Jonas.

The duo dated back in 2008 but shortly the Jonas Brother member broke up with Swift after just 4 months during a now infamous 27-second call. Though from the looks of it, things had calmed down between the two in the mid-2010s, in fact, the Fearless singer even reportedly sent gifts for Sophie Turner and his daughters after their birth. Though hindsight is 20/20, after the surprise split of Turner and Jonas last year, the 34-year-old made it very clear whose side she's on after she was seen hanging out with the GOT actress on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Once the clip of the mashup made it online, fans' reactions were nothing short of hilarious. One user joked, "joe jonas just felt a sharp pain at the back of his neck."

While another amusingly wrote, "This is the “fuck Joe Jonas” mashup fr."

A fan finally understood why fans go gaga over Eras Tour, saying, "My two favorite songs on Fearless and Speak Now. I understand why others have mental breakdowns."

Another netizen was just happy that Taylor Swift had the chance to do the funniest thing, and she took it.

One fan couldn't belive, Taylor Swift's hilariously casual exit after the mashup. They wrote, "And then she’s just gonna sashay away after that?!"

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has 4 concerts left, with her last show on December 8th in Vancouver, British Columbia.

ALSO READ: Cara Delevingne Says She Took Taylor Swift On A ‘Wild Ride’ While They Roomed Together: 'She's Very Homely, But...'