Joe Jonas to plan a special evening for Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary amidst quarantine

Joe Jonas to turn his house into a Las Vegas club to celebrate his wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas is planning a special surprise for wifey Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows last year on May 1 in Las Vegas. They held a larger wedding ceremony in France later on but as several parts of the world are caught in the clutches of Coronavirus pandemic, neither can the couple take a lush trip to celebrate their 1 year wedding anniversary nor can they go out for a romantic dinner. However, Joe Jonas is making sure he makes the day special for Sophie Turner.

"We legally got married in Vegas. So it's our Vegas anniversary. And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or big dinner... We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we've chilled out quite a bit," Joe said on The Late Night Show with James Corden. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are quarantined at their house in California but Joe is planning something romantic for his wifey.

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas if we weren't quarantined, so if you can keep a secret, I would say I've tried to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub," Joe revealed. Ladies, isn't he husband goals? The 30-year-old is trying to turn their house into a Las Vegas club as he and his wife Sophie are party freaks and love the nightlife in Vegas.

