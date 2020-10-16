Joe Jonas plants a kiss while Sophie Turner flaunts her ring as couple celebrate 3 year engagement anniversary

It has been three years since Joe Jonas proposed Sophie Turner and the Game of Thrones alum said yes! The singer shared a photo of the happy couple to mark the third engagement anniversary.

It has been three years since Sophie Turner said yes to Joe Jonas! The Jonas Brothers crooner and the Game of Thrones alum began dating in 2016. The couple was introduced to each other through mutual friends. A year into their dating, news broke out in 2017 that Joe has popped the question and Sophie had said yes. Three years since the memorable day, Joe took to Sophie to mark the day with a heartwarming photo featuring his gorgeous wife.

Joe did not shy away from some PDA as he planted a kiss on Sophie's head. The actress had her eyes closed and her huge ring was on full display. Joe shared the intimate photo with the caption, "Three years ago today (Sophie) said yes!" Three years since the moment, the couple today is not only married but are also parents.

For the unversed, Sophie and Joe attempted to tie the knot secretly last summer, hours after their Billboard Music Awards 2019 performance but Diplo live-streamed the ceremony. After their wedding in May, Joe and Sophie hosted a formal wedding in France with a close group of family and friends. , Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and many more were a part of the wedding ceremony,

The couple welcomed their daughter Willa earlier this summer. Although the actress and the singer have kept their daughter away from the spotlight, Sophie did share photos from her pregnancy recently. Check it out here: Sophie Turner FINALLY shares pics of baby bump in throwback posts; Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid are all hearts

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×