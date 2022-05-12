Joe Jonas pokes fun at Jonas Brothers' purity rings phase in a hilarious TikTok video

Joe Jonas' TikTok game is always on point. This time the singer even poked fun at himself as he made a joke about Jonas Brothers wearing purity rings. When the band consisting of Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin broke out in the music scene, the band became famous not only for their songs but also for their decision to wear purity rings—a symbol related to no sex before marriage back in 2005.

In his recent TikTok video, Joe seemed to address the same in a clip posted on May 10, that shows a group of teenagers come together to stare at a throwback photo of the Jonas Brothers. They proceed to take off their sunglasses and ask one big question: "Are you a virgin?" Joe then added, "Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years."

While the purity rings are way in the past now for Jonas Brothers given that all three members of the group are now married and now have children yet the innocent jewellery item still continues to spark conversations about the trio's personal lives. In his new TikTok, however, Joe decided to poke fun at that phase of the Jonas Brothers himself.

Recently, Joe's wife Sophie had also made fun of the purity rings as she joked during Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast saying, "No, the rings weren't a good idea," she joked. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame." Currently, Joe and Sophie are expecting their second child together. The couple is also parents to daughter Willa Jonas.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adorably hold hands, latter shows off her baby bump