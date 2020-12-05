Joe Jonas poses next to Sophie Turner and her baby bump in a throwback snap from GoT star's pregnancy days

Sophie Turner took to Instagram to treat fans with the cutest Jophie throwback mirror selfie, back from her pregnancy days, in which she poses with Joe Jonas while flaunting her adorable baby bump.

2020 was indeed a monumental year for many Hollywood couples who went through engagements, weddings, divorces, pregnancies and babies. For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, it was a memorable year as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, who they named Willa Jonas on July 22. Since then, the new parents have mostly kept it lowkey with their major priority being Willa.

However, the lovebirds have also been active on Instagram, either through IG Stories and sometimes, even IG posts. A few hours back, Turner decided to treat fans with some throwback photos, which also included Jophie snaps. However, the one picture which really caught our eye was a throwback mirror selfie from the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy days. In the snap, you can see the couple cuddling close with Sophie clicking the photo while flaunting her adorable baby bump. The 24-year-old actress kept it super comfy in white and black printed pyjamas which were paired with a grey crop top, that laid emphasis on her baby bump. On the other hand, a buzz cut Joe sported a black tee and track pants.

Check out Jophie's throwback mirror selfie from Sophie Turner's pregnancy days below:

Sophie wrote as her IG caption, "Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks."

Amongst the celebs who liked Turner's IG post was Kevin Jonas, her X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-star James McAvoy and Jophie's apparent matchmaker Hailee Steinfeld. Joe's good friend Wilmer Valderrama even commented on the IG post with a simple blue heart.

We adore this couple and how!

