Joe Jonas posts a goofy photo with 'like a brother' Nick Jonas in a funny birthday tribute for him

Nick Jonas celebrated his 29th birthday on September 16 and the singer received some warm wishes from his friends and family for the same. As for his brother Joe Jonas, he showed off his amazing sense of humour by sharing a funny birthday tribute for Nick, calling him "someone who's like a brother" to him along with a goofy photo of the two.

Joe shared a photo along with the birthday boy that showed the duo trying on a hilarious Instagram filter. Along with the photo, Joe added a Mickey Mouse happy birthday sticker and wrote, "Happy Birthday to someone who's like a brother to me. Love you so much! Keep being awesome.

The photo of the duo looked like it was a plane selfie. Nick, Joe and Kevin have currently been touring for their band, Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour across the US. With sold-out shows everywhere, the Jonas Brothers have been having a blast at every performance and it has been evident from their posts.

Check out Joe Jonas' birthday post for Nick here:

As for Nick Jonas' 29th birthday celebrations, the singer was joined by his wife in Pennysylvania as she surprised him. To wish her beloved husband, Priyank also dropped a loved-up photo with him along with a sweet message that said, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you."

In the photo shared by Priyanka, the couple could be seen sharing a sweet, cosy moment as she hugged him while he was seen planting a kiss on her cheek.

