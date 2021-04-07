Joe Jonas quotes Lady Gaga to compliment wife Sophie Turner as he calls her 'show stopping & spectacular'

Joe Jonas complimented wife Sophie Turner on her new pictures by quoting Lady Gaga's famous quote as he called her spectacular.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one cute couple and we love how the duo is always showing off their love for each other on social media as well. The duo is known to compliment each other on social media and this time, Joe decided to take a little inspiration from another artist to gush over his wife. After Turner shared a few pictures on her Instagram, Joe Jonas was seen leaving a rather amazing comment as he quoted Lady Gaga's famous words.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Gaga was quoted saying a rather powerful line and picking up from the same, Joe commented on Sophie's pictures saying, "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular.” The Jonas Brothers singer also put some heart-eye emojis along with it, so as to add a little more love to the romantic comment.

In the original quote, Lady Gaga says, "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s— on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it."

The pictures shared by Sophie showed her flaunting some amazing makeup and all other comments on the Game Of Thrones star's post were compliments for her eye makeup.

Check out Sophie Turner's post here:

Joe and Sophie recently celebrated the actress' first UK's Mother's Day last month. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa on July 22, 2020. Sophie had taken to Instagram to share an emotional story as she celebrated her first Mother's Day.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus thanks Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner for naming daughter after Hannah Montana with a flower arrangement

Share your comment ×