Joe Jonas REFUSED to call Frankie as ‘Bonus Jonas’ after his brother told him it was 'hurtful'

Joe Jonas reveals he apologised to his brother Frankie Jonas for calling him by a nickname he hated.

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Frankie Jonas recently opened up in an interview about growing up under the spotlight of his brothers, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas and how it wasn't easy for him. Currently, Frankie has become a major TikTok sensation. The 20-year-old is using his channel to come clean about everything and has even discussed mental health issues. In his recent interview with Bustle, the youngest Jonas opened up about hating the nickname "Bonus Jonas."

Speaking about the nickname given to him by Jonas Brothers fans, he said, "I always hated that nickname." Being supportive of Frankie and also apologising to him for his nickname, Joe Jonas too in the same interview spoke about his relationship with Frankie. Talking about not calling his brother with the nickname again, Joe said, "I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him."

The Jonas brother also mentioned about the family apologising to Frankie saying, "It completely makes sense, and we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes. I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals.”

Frankie has currently amassed a huge following on TikTok and has over 2 million followers in less than six months. The Jonas brother has popularly spoken about everything with his fans from his embarrassing childhood moments to his struggle with mental health.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' youngest brother Franklin Jonas opens up on having suicidal thoughts and self harming

Share your comment ×