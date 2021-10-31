Joe Jonas REUNITES with ex Demi Lovato amid Halloween party; See Pic

Former couple and Camp Rock costars Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato have reunited at a Halloween party on October 30. According to Just Jared, the couple had previously dated for a short period of time before breaking up in 2010.

The Jonas Brothers alum took to his social media platform to share a picture with Demi. The two of them are all smiles in the photo, and Joe tagged the Confident singer with a purple heart along with their name. In their Simply Complicated documentary, Demi had previously gushed about Joe and they became good friends. They had also shared that the two of them had their first kiss on camera. "This is the moment I friggin’ fell in love with him, in real life. I wasn’t acting much. We had our first kiss on camera," Demi added.

According to Demi, their relationship was a brief one as it had lasted a month or two.

Take a look at their adorable reunion selfie:

In other news, Joe Jonas went back to his Disney roots with his wife Sophie Turner as the couple paid tribute to Hilary Duff's The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) by dressing up as the iconic characters Paolo and Isabella. Sophie's post on Instagram about the same also has an interesting caption! "Sing To Me Paolo," she penned referring to an iconic moment from the movie. While Sophie paired a dress with a green jacket, Joe flaunted an all-black outfit with a headband mic to finish off the look with!

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pay tribute to Hilary Duff's The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Halloween