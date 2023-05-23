Joe Jonas reveals reaction to Nick landing The Voice coaching spot, reflects on past feuds, band breakup

During an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, the Jonas Brothers—Nick, Joe, and Kevin—delved into their past rivalries and moments of jealousy. The discussion brought to light Joe's emotional reaction upon discovering that Nick had secured a coaching spot on the popular TV show, The Voice, instead of him.

A bittersweet moment of jealousy

Recalling the moment, Joe shared that he received the news about Nick joining The Voice while attending a Fleetwood Mac concert. Overwhelmed by a mix of emotions, Joe admitted to crying his eyes out during their performance of Landslide. He expressed his happiness for Nick's opportunity but couldn't help but feel a sense of disappointment, as he had wanted the coveted coaching role for himself.

Past feuds and band breakup

The podcast conversation also touched upon the Jonas Brothers' breakup in 2013, a moment that devastated their fans worldwide. In their memoir, Blood, Nick revealed that he was the one who initiated the band's split. The decision weighed heavily on him, and he likened the intensity of his emotions to a tsunami. The revelation shed light on the personal struggles and complexities that the brothers faced during that time, further illuminating the dynamics of their relationship.

Joe Jonas's candid discussion about his emotional response to Nick joining The Voice provides a glimpse into the complexities of sibling dynamics and the competitive nature that can arise within families. Despite past feuds and moments of jealousy, the Jonas Brothers have managed to reconcile and reunite, thrilling fans with their music once again. This open and honest conversation serves as a reminder that even in the face of challenges, sibling bonds can endure and grow stronger over time. As the Jonas Brothers continue to create music and share their experiences, fans eagerly await more heartfelt moments of vulnerability and unity from these talented siblings.

