Joe Jonas reveals what he had to do to convince Sophie Turner to date him

Joe Jonas reveals he had to binge-watch the Harry Potter series to impress Sophie Turner and convince her to date him.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began dating four years back in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. Even though Joe and Sophie had a friend who played cupid for them, Joe has revealed that Sophie had a special condition for agreeing to date the pop-rock band's singer. In his conversation with James Corden on the Late Night Show, Joe Jonas revealed that he had to binge-watch all the Harry Potter movies in order to impress Sophie and convince her to date him. Well, not many of us know that the Game Of Thrones alum is a big Harry Potter junkie!

"Look, if we’re going to get married — and it was actually, If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potters," Joe Jonas admitted that's what Sophie Turner told him before agreeing to date. Joe Jonas went on to reveal that "every Christmas, for those of you that are watching that, don’t know, every Christmas in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it." After having fulfilled Sophie's condition, Joe Jonas too had a challenge for Sophie Turner and he asked her to watch Lord of the Rings. "I was like, ‘Well, look, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.’ So we’ve been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun," Joe admitted.

Joe and Sophie exchanged vows last year on May 1 and had a lavish Las Vegas wedding. The couple also held a larger wedding ceremony later in France. However, as several countries across the globe are seeing a spike in the Coronavirus cases, neither can the couple take a lush trip to celebrate their 1 year wedding anniversary nor can they go out for a romantic dinner. But Joe Jonas is a man with a plan! The 30-year-old singer has been thinking about planning a special evening for Sophie Turner on their first wedding anniversary. "We legally got married in Vegas. So it's our Vegas anniversary. And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or big dinner... We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we've chilled out quite a bit," Joe stated on The Late Night Show with James Corden.

Joe and Sophie have been quarantining at their house in California and Joe is planning something romantic for his wifey on their special day. The singer revealed that he's been working on converting his house into a Las Vegas club. As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are absolute party freaks, Joe has thought why not bring the party home? "I think we would've gone back to Vegas if we weren't quarantined, so if you can keep a secret, I would say I've tried to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub," he revealed.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first baby together. The news of the actress's pregnancy came a little less than a year since their wedding. While we cannot wait to see the Queen of Winterfell and her king cradle a little prince or a princess, Sophie Turner has been flaunting her baby bump at multiple occasions, making the fans excited like never before. Sources close to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas revealed that the former has been nervous about her pregnancy. However, Joe Jonas is leaving no stone unturned to pamper his wife. Husband goals, isn't he?

Joe Jonas has already raised the bar when he celebrated Sophie Turner's 24th birthday on February 21 and shared a mushy caption for her on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you," he wrote and definitely won some brownie points for it. The singer also shared a beautiful unseen picture of Sophie Turner on his Instagram handle and left the fans gushing. The couple has been quarantining together at their home and every now and then, they have amusing videos and pictures to treat their Instafam. A few days back Sophie did makeup on Joe's face and put up a video of it on her Instagram handle. She also shared a picture of white sauce pasta that Joe made himself and treated her with. We must say, Joe Jonas has been taking care of his Queen very well!

