Joe Jonas shares a glimpse of his 32nd birthday celebration & it includes a NSFW mirror selfie

Joe Jonas turned 32 on August 15 and while warm wishes poured in for the Jonas Brothers singer from his friends and family, it seems the singer enjoyed an intimate bash with wife Sophie Turner. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Joe shared a series of photos from his birthday celebrations and also thanked his fans for sending love for him on his special day.

The photo dump shared by Joe on Instagram consisted of some amazing snaps of him and Sophie enjoying drinks together. In one picture, Joe was also seen playing the piano. A glimpse of the birthday cake was provided by the singer although what caught fan attention was one of Joe's mirror selfies that showed him brushing his teeth in his birthday suit.

In one of the photos shared by Joe, he was seen brushing his teeth while wife Sophie Turner captured a nude mirror selfie of him. The nude selfie sent Joe's fans in a tizzy who reacted to the photo with nothing but fire emojis. Sharing the photos from his celebrations, Joe wrote," Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday #32."

Check out Joe Jonas' post here:

Joe received warm wishes from his family too over the special day as his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas shared heartfelt posts wishing him as he turned 32. Nick wrote a sweet message for Joe as he wished him saying, "You deserve all the happiness in the world" whereas Kevin shared a goofy video of Joe's hilarious dance move on the special occasion.

While fans hoped to get a glimpse of Joe and Sophie's daughter, Willa in the birthday celebratory post, they met with disappointment as the little one did not make an appearance on his social media.

