Joe Jonas shares a hilarious mirror selfie with Sophie Turner: Face mask but make it Phantom

Joe Jonas took to his Instagram page to treat fans with an adorable yet hilarious mirror selfie with Sophie Turner as the fellow Jonas brother is seen adorning a face mask but in 'Phantom' style.

It's been all about baby Willa Jonas for new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who welcomed their daughter on July 22. Since then, the young married couple has mostly been keeping it lowkey, taking care of their tiny munchkin, except for the occasional selfies and photos on Instagram. Joe's 13 million IG followers have been treated kindly with some gorgeous photos of the beautiful couple from time to time.

This time, Jonas took to his IG page to post an adorable yet hilarious mirror selfie of the pair. In the photo, we see the fellow Jonas brother clicking the snap from his mobile phone wearing a simple black tee while his cropped blonde hairdo was replaced by longer black curly locks. However, our attention was diverted to his face mask which was adorned like a Phantom mask while his hair was pulled back by a headband. On the other hand, a hazy Sophie was seen looking ethereal in a baby pink and white striped shirt while her blond locks were pulled back with a barbie pink headband as she stared at her hubby.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Phantom' face mask selfie on Instagram below:

"Face mask but make it Phantom," Joe quipped as his IG caption.

Diplo, who had accidentally IG live-streamed Jophie's secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony shared two red hearts emoticon for the lovebirds.

We adore Jophie and how!

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers have received several nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards including Top Artist, Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for Sucker. The 2020 BBMAs are scheduled to take place on October 14.

