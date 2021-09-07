Joe Jonas shares a STEAMY kiss with wife Sophie Turner during a Jonas Brothers concert; SEE PICS

Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas has recently shared some pictures from Jonas Brothers’ Remember This Tour and this time, the pictures are of him sharing a steamy kiss with his wife Sophie Turner mid-concert! The singer took to his social media platform to post the pictures and left fans in complete awe.

In the first picture, the Jonas Brothers’ star can be seen holding a microphone in his hand and singing his heart out, while supportive wife Sophie stares at him in admiration and love. However, the second picture in the post is what fans have been talking about non-stop. Joe and Sophie are sharing a sweet yet steamy kiss in the middle of the concert, and both of them seem to be too engrossed in the moment!

Take a look at the photos:

While fans in the comment section have been appreciating the pictures, some netizens mistook Sophie for someone else and have been confused ever since, since the GOT alum coloured her hair brown! Joe posted the pictures captioning them with a ‘red heart’ for his loving wife and didn’t forget to tag her. Some fans said that they didn’t realize Sophie was a ‘redhead’ now and thought that is somebody else, while others showered the couple with tons of love and support.

Many netizens in the comment section even compared Sophie’s new look with that of her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark. Stating how they miss Turner’s GOT character, the fans let their favourite actress know that with red hair, she looks exactly like Sansa Stark again.

