Joe Jonas shares a sweet photo of wifey Sophie Turner as they enjoy date night in New York; SEE POST

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are an ideal couple and we love how they make sure to spend time with each other despite their busy careers. Recently, as Joe enjoyed a break from the Remember This tour, the singer was spotted enjoying date night with his wife. Giving a glimpse of the same, Joe shared a cute photo of Sophie enjoying a glass of wine.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a photo of Sophie was she raised her glass of wine in a celebratory manner during their date. Turner looked stunning in minimal makeup as she shared a sweet smile for the photo. Joe also added Bruno Major's song Home as a part of his Instagram story that featured Sophie's sweet snap.

Sophie has been spending a lot of time with Joe amid his Remember This tour with brothers Nick and Kevin for their band Jonas Brothers. Recently, Joe and Sophie were captured sharing a cosy moment as they kissed in an empty Fenway Park stadium stage for one of the cutest pictures ever. The duo was also seen twinning in baseball jerseys in the photo.

Check out Joe Jonas' post here:

As for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' amazing relationship, the couple began dating in 2016 and only a year later, Joe proposed to Sophie with a massive diamond ring. The couple tied the knot twice, first during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019 and later with their friends and family in attendance, in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, the same year.

