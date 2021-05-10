Joe Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of pregnant Sophie Turner on her first Mother's Day celebration

While fans probably expected first photo of their baby Willa, Joe Jonas instead surprised millions with an unseen photo of Sophie Turner from her pregnancy days.

Celebrities, Hollywood and Bollywood and those across the globe, are celebrating Mother's Day in their own unique way. One of them is pop singer Joe Jonas who celebrated his wife and actress Sophie Turner's first Mother's Day. Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa last year and have stayed away from sharing the newborn's photos on social media. While fans probably expected first photo of baby Willa, Joe instead surprised millions with an unseen photo of Sophie.

The unseen photo featured the Game of Thrones during her pregnancy. In the picture, Sophie can be seen wearing a black and white plaid printed dress with her baby bump on full display. With her pregnancy glow in all its glory, Sophie undoubtedly looks stunning in this unseen photo.

Apart from sharing Sophie's photo, Joe Jonas also dropped a picture with his mum Denise-Miller Jonas. He captioned the photos, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums."

Joe and Sophie have been conscious enough to not share their daughter Willa's photos on social media. The couple also rarely step out in public with their daughter who will turn a year old in July. Calling his daughter 'gorgeous' in a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Joe said, "It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

