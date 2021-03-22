Joe Jonas shows off his FIT physique through a shirtless selfie; Sophie Turner has the most relatable response

Joe Jonas recently took to Instagram and shared a shirtless mirror selfie, to which his wife Sophie Turner had the best response. Scroll down to see what she reacted with.

Jonas Brother singer Joe Jonas recently showed off his incredible “dad bod”! The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story this weekend to share a photo posing in front of a mirror while baring his abs while going shirtless. Soon after posting the picture, Joe’s wife, who recently welcomed a baby with the singer, re-posted the photo on her own Story along with a few gifs. “Bad Dad” and “1800-DIAL-A-DADDY” were the two gifs the 25-year-old Game of Thrones actress added while reacting to Joe‘s hot pic.

For the unversed, Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa back in July 2020. In March 2021, the GOT star celebrated her first mother’s day and took to IG stories to share her thoughts on motherhood. “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama,” Sophie wrote on her Instagram Stories. “@joejonas and my beautiful baby girl.” She added, “It’s my favourite job I’ve ever had.”

Back in November 2020, Sophie got a “W” for Willa, who was born on July 22, 2020, on her arm right next to where she got a “J” for her husband Joe Jonas. In the same month, Nick Jonas spoke to ET and spoke about his niece Willa. Revealing that he had in fact met her, Nick said: “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.” “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment,” Nick added. “But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

