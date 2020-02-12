Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together? DEETS INSIDE

According to news reports in Just Jared multiple sources have confirmed that the Jonas couple is indeed going to welcome their first baby together.

The media outlet Just Jared has shared on news article stating that Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together. The news has not yet been confirmed by either Joe or Sophie. According to news reports in Just Jared multiple sources have confirmed that the Jonas couple is indeed going to welcome their first baby together. The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, tied the knot last year in the month of May in Las Vegas.

The couple arrange a formal wedding ceremony in France for family and friends. As per the latest news reports, the stunning diva, Sophie Turner has been very careful in choosing her red carpet outfit in order to make sure she is comfortable with her changing body. Reports, suggest that the beautiful diva, Sophie Turner has been spotted on various occasion in long big coats while she steps out with husband Joe Jonas.

The couple was spotted together in London, suggest news reports. The official representatives of the gorgeous looking couple have reportedly declined to comment on the news of Sophie Turner's pregnancy. Watch this space more updates.

(ALSO READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas BROKE UP before their surprise wedding and the reason will ASTOUND you)

Read More