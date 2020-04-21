Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner provide a helping hand to East LA doctors; Donate 100 meals amidst COVID 19 pandemic

Teaming up with Fueling The Fearless campaign, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner along with Jonas' manager Phil McIntyre and his wife Shonda donated 100 hot meals to East LA Doctors Hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Read below for more details.

The coronavirus pandemic is one of the darkest periods in modern times where everyone is suffering on a collective end. With everyone on quarantine mode, businesses have been affected terribly with many under financial crisis! As a helping hand to the Fueling The Fearless campaign, which is a non-profit organisation who hires local restaurants struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing their part to help humanity.

In an Instagram post by Fueling The Fearless campaign's official page, it was revealed that Joe and Sophie along with Jonas' manager Phil McIntyre and his wife Shonda teamed up with the organisation to donate 100 hot meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. Their caption reads as, "A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support."

"The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these types of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together. So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes," the caption continued.

Check out Fueling The Fearless' IG post thanking Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for their kind gesture towards the health workers below:

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Sophie is pregnant with the couple's first child and will be due in summer 2020. However, the couple is yet to confirm the pregnancy!

