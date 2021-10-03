Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner share a loved up moment in matching jerseys at Fenway Park stadium; SEE POST

Sophie Turner joined Joe Jonas his recent performance with Jonas Brothers at Boston's Fenway Park stadium. The couple was seen dressed adorably as they matched their outfits with baseball jerseys. The duo even got clicked sharing a sweet moment on stage as they kissed each other in an adorable snap. The frame-worthy photo of the duo kissing in an empty stadium is sure to melt your hearts.

Joe took to Instagram to post the snap of his and Sophie's loved-up moment. He also added a series of other photos in the post that showed him enjoying cigars with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. The band seemed to be celebrating after their performance at a sold-out Fenway Park stadium. Sharing the amazing photos, Joe captioned his post as "Magical night in Boston."

Joe and Sophie's cute photo received a lot of love from fans and also Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens who commented on the same saying, "Love it." Also, Patrick Schwarzenegger left a string of heart emojis on Joe's post.

Sophie has been spending time with Joe while he's on the road for the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour. Recently, the couple was also spotted enjoying a meal outing in New York where they were accompanied by their daughter Willa and also brother Nick Jonas.

Joe and Sophie have remained extremely private about their daughter Willa and don't plan to reveal her face on social media. Turner has also urged the paparazzi to not lick photos of her daughter during their outings.

