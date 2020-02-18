Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner step out for a romantic stroll in Barcelona amidst pregnancy rumours; Details Inside

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out for a romantic walk in Barcelona after sparking pregnancy rumours last week. Read on to know more.

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were spotted taking a romantic stroll in Barcelona, a week after sparking pregnancy rumours. The two went sightseeing around the town hand in hand, ahead of Joe‘s show with the Jonas Brothers on February 17. Joe (30) and Sophie (23), who got married in a secret ceremony last year, and are currently sparking pregnancy rumours. According to various reports, the Game of Thrones actress is expecting her first child with the singer.

Last week, a source told Just Jared that the couple is keeping things under a tight wrap and is not ready to share the news with the world yet. The insider also asserted that the two are very excited about starting this new chapter of their lives. Another source revealed that the actress has been shopping for dresses that could fit her changing body during pregnancy. The couple was last seen together at 2020 Grammys where the Jonas brother performed their latest song, What A Man Gotta Do.

During their performance, Sophie Turner was seen cheering her lungs out for her man on the stage. Joe’s recent Instagram picture, featuring his wife also ended up adding fuel to the fire. The singer posted a picture of Sophie, taken from behind and it seems like she is celebrating something. Considering this is the first time Joe posted his wife’s photo after the pregnancy rumours, fans though it was more than just a random picture. They thought it was a subtle confirmation of all those rumours.

