Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's first picture as new parents has an important message: Wear a Mask, that's the tea

Joe Jonas took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Sophie Turner where the new parents shared a very important message: Wear a mask. That's the tea. Check out Jophie's swag-tastic photo below.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the ultimate doting parents as they've been all wrapped up in taking care of their first child, a baby girl who they named Willa Jonas. According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their daughter on July 22, 2020, and since then, the parents have been keeping their social media interactions very lowkey. Turner hasn't posted anything on Instagram since June 7 while Jonas has posted about the Beirut explosion as well as celebrating one year since the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour commenced.

However, much to the admiration of their fans, the pair decided to share their first selfie as new parents on Joe's Instagram Stories with an important message for everyone. "Wear a mask. That's the tea," the fellow Jonas brother wrote as he and the Game of Thrones star had their swag pose on point while wearing matching white tees. Jonas still has his quarantine buzz cut with a well-trimmed beard while Sophie had her hair tied in a messy bun. We're also loving the Vogue cover IG filter which makes it look like the pair has posed for the magazine.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first photo as new parents to baby Willa below:

We adore Jophie and how!

Leave it Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to give out an important message in the coolest of ways! Now, all we're waiting for is Baby Willa's first photo.

Meanwhile, celebrating the Happiness Begins Tour, Joe wrote on IG, "If you know.... you know... The #HappinessBeginsTour was something special. Thank you to every single person who came out to a show last year. We had the best time being back on stage and traveling together again and we're so grateful. Love you guys."

