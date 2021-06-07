Joe Jonas takes inspiration from Taylor Swift's music, reveals her re recorded album was 'clever'

In a recent interview, Joe Jonas was asked about which songs of the Jonas Brothers he would like revisit. Check out his response below.

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift may have had a brief romance back in 2008 but looks like their music is inspiring each other. In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Joe Jonas was asked about which songs of the Jonas Brothers he would like revisit. Turns out, Taylor Swift's recent music was his inspiration. Speaking to the portal, Joe said, "I think I would probably rerecord our entire first album."

Joe's this statement referred to Taylor Swift's recently released re-recorded Fearless album. The singer re-recorded her entire first album after an ugly music ownership rights battle under the limelight. Joe further called Taylor's this move quite "clever". He elaborated saying, "Just do something like what Taylor did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

The Jonas Brothers have made quite a successful comeback ever since they broke their long hiatus with the super hit track 'Sucker'. They also recently announced their tour titled Remember This tour. The brothers will be on the road and perform to packed shows across US from August onwards. This will be their first concert ever since the coronavirus pandemic hampered the entertainment industry and brought everything to a standstill.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Joe Jonas also recently addressed going back to work as a father now. Speaking to E!, Joe Jonas spoke about striking a perfect balance. He admitted, "It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's (Sophie Turner) starting a project. It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory."

