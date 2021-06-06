Joe Jonas talks about entering 'new territory' with Sophie Turner as they return to work after Willa's birth

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020. The singer in a recent interview opened up about balancing work and parenthood.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all set to head to work soon and this will be their first time since welcoming daughter Willa last year. Considering the coronavirus pandemic had brought things to a halt last year, Joe and Sophie got ample of time with their daughter. With Joe now heading on a Jonas Brothers tour soon and Turner beginning work on her HBO project, The Staircase, the singer spoke to E! about how things are about to change.

While making an appearance on E!'s DailyPop, Joe spoke about how his and Sophie Turner's relationship is going through a new experience. Discussing how they how it's going to be to balance work and parenting, the singer said, "It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's starting a project," Joe admitted. "It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory."

Joe is all set to hit the road soon with his brothers Nick and Kevin for their much-awaited Remember This summer tour. Expressing his excitement about hitting the stage again after the pandemic halt, Joe said, "It's been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we've had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States...I'm excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces."

As for Sophie, it was recently confirmed that she will be starring in The Staircase, a true-crime series that also stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette in lead roles. The show will be starting its production soon.

