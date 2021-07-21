Joe Jonas TEASES a Jonas Brothers versus Hemsworth Brothers MMA Fight: We’re gonna have a big UFC Match

Joe Jonas is in a mood to battle it out. The singer, 31, has shared that he is willing to participate in a showdown between the Jonas brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Nick, and the Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam, and Luke. In an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joe jokingly teased that the Hemsworth brothers have already been notified of the same via an email but they haven’t mailed them back yet.

“The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet, but it's gonna be big”, said Joe, making his brothers and Fallon chuckle. Nick, Joe, and Kevin had appeared on the show to promote their upcoming television programme Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. Fallon asked the brothers about their book Blood, which they said is related to the fact that they are a family.

Adding to the specifics of the television programme, Joe said that the brothers will take notes from every YouTuber participating in the boxing matches, and will then battle it out with the Hemsworth brothers through a big UFC match. “We're gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we're gonna have a big UFC match", he added.

Kevin Jonas, being the older brother that he is, mentioned that Joe was setting them up against the mighty Thor. Host Fallon suggested that there might be other Hemsworths who are free to accept the challenge. “ Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well,” Joe chimed in.”

During the chat, the three brothers also shared fun stories about Kevin’s daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4, who only recognise their famous father and uncles from Disney’s hit show Hannah Montana. “They see us as the people they saw on Hannah Montana in that one episode we did with her...They're completely obsessed with that show now and they think we're those people. Every day,” Kevin added.

