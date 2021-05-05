Joe Jonas is 'thankful & grateful' for solid amount of time spent at home with 'gorgeous' daughter Willa Jonas

In a recent interview, Joe Jonas spoke for the very first time about embracing fatherhood as he and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa Jonas last year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been extremely privy when it comes to their first child, daughter Willa Jonas, who the parents welcomed on July 22 of last year. Except for a few occasional updates, Joe and Sophie have kept baby Willa's upbringing mostly away from the spotlight. Moreover, up until now, Jonas and Turner have also refrained from talking about their previous munchkin in interviews, choosing instead to spend the quarantine period as a loving family.

During a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Jonas Brothers member spoke candidly about his positive fatherhood experience and how he's "thankful and grateful" for the extended period of time - owing to the quarantine period - spent with two of his favourite people. Joe revealed, "It's been amazing. It’s been forced time at home... I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and travelling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family is time I don’t think I’ll get back. And so, I’m so thankful and grateful."

Moreover, when asked how cute baby Willa is, the proud dad beamed, "Gorgeous," before laughing out loud. On what lessons he's learnt so far as a father, Jonas quipped, "Naps are nice. All around."

We can already imagine what a doting dad Joe Jonas is to his darling daughter Willa!

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie recently celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary, more specifically their runaway Las Vegas wedding, on May 1 and shared romantic snaps on Instagram from their special day to celebrate the occasion.

