Joe Jonas throws up on camera amid a HILARIOUS game of golf with Niall Horan and his brothers Nick and Kevin

In a recently aired episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that is being guest-hosted by Niall Horan, Joe Jonas seemed to go through a rather embarrassing moment as the singer ended up puking on camera amid a hilarious game of golf along with his brothers Nick and Kevin and also Horan. The special segment for the show saw the Jonas Brothers enjoying a game of golf with funny twists along with Niall who was the guest-host for the talk show.

The segment was shot over Joe's birthday weekend last week and hence it looked like Joe may not have been in the best of conditions to take on the task of playing a dizzy club. The singer was asked to spin 10 times before playing his shot and it seems this action put the singer in a difficult position as he ended up puking after getting dizzy from all the spinning.

The video was accompanied by some hilarious voiceover all through the game that saw Niall playing golf wearing a kilt and playing bagpipes whereas Nick was challenged to play a shot with a lube-greased golf stick.

Check out the video here:

When Joe got dizzy and headed to throw up, the announcer for the game continued with the commentary saying, "Joe Jonas, quietly retching in the background. Joe‘s a veteran golfer. He knows to always do the sick in the sandbox. It’s nature’s litterbox."

For fans, it was crazy to see the Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan gelling along so well and their amazing bonding certainly left many hoping for a collab between the amazing artists.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra you're the best' says hubby Nick Jonas on her sweet surprise for Jonas Brothers