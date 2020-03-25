Joe Jonas treats pregnant Sophie Turner to pasta; GOT star says, ‘benefits of marrying a good Italian boy’

Joe Jonas treated his pregnant wife Sophie Turner to pasta amid Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s what the GOT star had to say about that.

You should always take your food cravings seriously, especially when you are pregnant! Joe Jonas is basically serving us husband goals in a bowl as he treats his pregnant wife Sophie Turner to some delicious pasta. The Game Of Thrones actress’ latest Instagram upload shows how Joe is pampering his pregnant wife amid coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the adorable picture that features the singer holding a giant bowl of pasta, the 24-year-old actress stated that it was one of the perks of marrying an Italian “boy”.

“One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy... @joejonas Also please may I have my hat back,” the caption read. The couple is practicing social distancing amid the ongoing health crisis. While the news of Sophie’s pregnancy has been hogging tabloid headlines for quite some time now, the two have not addressed the rumours. Before the deadly disease became a global crisis, Joe and Sophie went for a fun babymoon in Mexico. They are currently in Los Angeles and are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid the virus, especially with a baby on the way.

Check out the post:

Just earlier this month, taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a selfie, with her 30-year-old husband, from inside their car donning masks. In March, the couple was spotted shopping for baby clothes at a store in LA. Sophie Turner was photographed holding a baby bomber jacket and looking at children's toys in the store. A source told E Online that the actress picked up several boy toys, including action figures and Nasa costume. The insider mentioned that Joe and Sophie were only looking for stuff suitable for a baby boy.

Credits :Instagram

