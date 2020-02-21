Joe Jonas wishes the love of his life Sophie Turner on her birthday; Says 'life is better with you'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made headlines recently when it was reported that the couple is expecting their first child.

The Sucker singer Joe Jonas wished the love of his life, Sophie Turner, on her birthday. Joe shared a sweet message with a picture of Sophie and said that life is better with you. The stunning couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been sharing a lot of candid pictures and videos on their Instagram handle. Recently, the dynamic duo Joe and Sophie were in Amsterdam, where they walked into a bar, and then later joined the locals in singing a song. The singer from Jonas Brother, was in high spirits as he shot the video featuring his wife Sophie Turner, 23 and the local people singing a song with them.

The gorgeous pair, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made headlines recently when it was reported that the couple is expecting their first child. There is no confirmation yet about Sophie's pregnancy. The representatives of the couple also haven't shed light on the matter. Now, only time will tell if the news is true. The fans and followers of the beautiful coupe are hoping for some good news. Joe Jonas has been recording his drinking adventures from his tours, under the title Cup of Joe.

The fans and music lovers are very excited about it. Many fans of the Game of Thrones star took to their social media to wish the stunner a very happy birthday. Joe Jonas had previously shared a picture of Sophie Turner on his Instagram account, where she is walking on a lane.

