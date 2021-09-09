Joe Keery and Jodie Comer have THIS to say about a Free Guy prequel possibility based on Free City's creation

One of the interesting aspects in Ryan Renolds starrer Free Guy, which was only mentioned but not explored, was how Free City, the makeshift video game in their movie, was created. Before Free City, it was Life Itself, an unreleased game created by video game developer duo, Keys (Joe Keery) and Millie (Jodie Comer), which they sell to Antwan's (Taika Waititi) Soonami Games. However, scrapping Life Itself, the evil genius created Free City instead.

With prequels and sequels to successful franchises being all the rage in recent years, during group interviews at Free Guy's Global Press Junket, which Pinkvilla was a part of, I couldn't help but ask both Joe and Jodie how they felt over a Free Guy prequel possibility which focused on Free City's creation. "Yeah, that's a really funny idea. No one's asked me that question. But, I think, there's a great story there," Keery affirmed before recounting, "I mean, when I got the script, there was this whole built-in backstory of Keys, Millie developing this game together, selling it to Soonami [Games] and Antwan buys it. But then he shelves the game. And he does all this... and then, their relationship falls apart."

And there's so much history between the two of them that obviously isn't in the script, that we had to try and find. So I'm sure there's probably so much that we could delve into with that. Definitely! Jodie Comer

Yeah! It was so helpful when I was working with Shawn [Levy, director] in developing what we're going to do for the character. So helpful to have that stuff sort of ironed out so that I could just go from there. Yeah, I think that's a really cool idea," the Stranger Things star added.

On the other hand, Comer also liked the storyline idea for a Free Guy prequel in the future. "Oh, definitely! I mean, that's definitely a way in which the story could be explored, for sure," the Killing Eve star agreed before recalling, "That was also, a kind of, not challenge, but something that me and Joe really had to find was because me and Joe had never met before and we met in Boston and one of the first scenes that we shot was the flashback of when Keys and Millie were younger. And there's so much history between the two of them that obviously isn't in the script, that we had to try and find. So I'm sure there's probably so much that we could delve into with that. Definitely!"

With tons of celebrity cameos by Ryan Reynolds' famous friends, Free Guy is slated to release in India on September 17.

