Joe Keery reveals that fans won’t see him in the Scoops Ahoy outfit in Stranger Things season 4

Joe Keery aka Steve Harrington of Stranger Things spoke to Total Film magazine wherein he revealed that his character will not be sporting the Scoops Ahoy uniform. The Free Guy actor further states that the upcoming season of the highly popular show Stranger Things will be more exciting than the previous seasons. The actor goes on to add that Stranger Things 4 will be darker and more edge of the seat. The actor reveals how the fans and viewers will get to see more dangerous elements on the latest season of the show. Joe Keery states that the makers of the show, Duffer Brother had added so many out of the box element in the season 4 of Stranger Things that the fans will surely enjoy it a lot more than the previous seasons.

Joe says that previously also he has said that Stranger Things season 4 will be intriguing, but he added more this time by stating that the new season will be scary and very dark as compared to the last seasons. The makers of Stranger Things season 4 had unveiled the teaser of the latest season, where fans got to know that David Harbour's character Jim Hopper is very much alive. But, the shock comes in when the fans get to know that Jim Hopper is alive but he is in Russia.

The twist in the tale of Stranger Things 4, has got the fans and viewers guessing that what will happen to Jim Hopper's character. The lead star of the show, Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven loses her powers after season 3 and is seen trying her best to get it back.

